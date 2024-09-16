Credit: Akron Beacon Journal

Jameis Winston made his official debut for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, successfully rushing for two first downs in the team’s 18-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But it was comments made by one of his teammates on Monday that left everybody talking, as Browns running back Jerome Ford described what it’s like to share a huddle with the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner.

“He’s a great leader,” Ford told reporters, according to Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegaram. “We make a joke that when he’s calling plays it sounds like he’s got a surprise to tell. But he makes sure that he says the play clearly, he says it slow and loud and we’re all able to hear and he gets the job done.”

Ford’s comments were seconded on seconded on social media by Browns wide receiver Michael Woods II.

Can second this. Eyes be big af 😂😂 https://t.co/VosdzsYdVw — Michael Woods II (@TheMikeWoods) September 16, 2024

The Browns signed Winston this past offseason to serve as the primary backup quarterback to starter Deshaun Watson. But while the former Florida State star didn’t play a single snap in Cleveland’s season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys, he played three snaps in the team’s Week 2 victory.

That Winston would act like his play-calls were a secret is somewhat surprising considering that he was brought in to run the same play each time — a quarterback sneak. To that end, the 30-year-old performed admirably, successfully rushing for two first downs to help the Browns pick up their first win of the season.

