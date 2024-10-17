Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a pretty public date night on Monday night when they attended Monday night’s ALCS game between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees. But one body language expert sounded pretty concerned about how the two were interacting together.

Body language expert Judi James recently spoke to The Mirror about how Taylor Swift showed her love to Travis Kelce, and how he reacted in response.

James observed that Taylor was “bestowing her signals of love and devotion on Travis” during the game. She pointed out that Taylor was holding Kelce’s head like a “treasured possession and then kissing it or leaning her own head against it, pointing things out to Travis and celebrating the game when he does with maybe even more enthusiasm.”

But Kelce didn’t exactly receive this attention all that well.

James said that while Taylor was “tuned into Travis” throughout the game, she did not think that Travis gave her the “same level of tuned-in attention.”

“His chin is up and when she kisses him here his eyes look away. He seems to be tracking the game more than her, which is understandable, given his career,” James told The Mirror. “When she chats and points he doesn’t seem to look. Even when he celebrates he brings his hands up, curled into fists, but he doesn’t seem in this photo to celebrate instinctively with her.”

This led James to give Taylor Swift a bit of a warning about giving this sort of attention to Kelce.

“Gestures like wrapping yourself around your partner’s head and planting kisses while they’re occupied on something else can begin to be like a vying for attention or even a bit of an ultimatum, however loved up a couple might be,” James said.

Needless to say, this all sparked a lot of reactions in the comments of the story.

“She is Clingy! A question for the Swifties……What happens when he gets a role in a movie and it requires him to kiss a woman???” one fan wrote in the comments.

“We’ll see how this all pans out in a couple of years…” another person added.

“THATS right that Taylor is clingy,” another person said.

“She is more into him and he is more into him too,” someone else said.

“Seems like it’s a fake relationship that she’s trying to convince us is real,” another person added.

We’ll have to see how their relationship goes from here.

[The Mirror]