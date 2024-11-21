Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift has openly expressed her strong belief in numbers and numerology. However, those beliefs do not point to a lasting relationship with her football star boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Throughout her career, Taylor has incorporated numbers and numerology into her music and used them as hidden messages for fans. She famously wrote the number “13” on her hand during concerts, referencing her December 13, 1989, birthdate. She has also publicly acknowledged her strong belief in numbers and numerology.

“I love numbers and they kind of rule my world,” she once said, as reported by Radar Online.

Needless to say, Swift is quite superstitious about what numbers are telling her. But that could spell some pretty terrible news for her relationship with Travis Kelce because the numbers don’t look promising.

Renowned numerologist Glynis McCants, author of the best-seller “Love by the Numbers,” recently told Radar Online that the couple’s charts reveal “breakdowns in communication.”

“Taylor’s birthday is 12/13/1989 and Travis’ birthday is 10/5/1989,” McCants explained. “This tells us that Taylor’s chart is 78647* with a 7 Attitude while Travis’ chart is 26856* with a 6 Attitude.

“This gives her three 7’s and him three 6’s … the 6 and 7 are ‘challenge numbers,’ and promote breakdowns in communication.”

McCants noted that while these numbers also suggest intense chemistry and passion, this could make it hard for the couple to part ways, even if difficulties arise.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Her assessment was far from optimistic.

“Even if they do move forward this year, marry, and start a family, it will prove to be incredibly difficult to find their happily ever after,” McCants said.

Needless to say, it’s pretty terrible news that one of Swift’s strongly held beliefs and superstitions points to a bad future with her current boyfriend.

This led to a lot of reactions from people in the comments of the story.

“Taylor seems to really believe in number theory. Could their romance be in danger because she’s too superstitious?” one person wrote on Reddit.

“Taylor be happy in where you are. Don’t believe everything you read. Life is to short, you have a great man there. If I was as young as you are I would give you a run for him. Just kidding you make a Great Looking Couple. Do what your heart tells you. You would make a great looking pair of parents, just saying,” one fan wrote in the comments on NewsBreak.

“I look at it on the positive side if Tay is a 7 and Travis is a 6 that = 13. Her lucky 13,” another point out, optimistically.

“Numbers are superstitions do NOT make or break a relationship. If she’s looking for a way out of the relationship, then leave, but don’t blame it on numerology! They are great together and they make each other happy. That’s the magic formula for a lasting relationship,” another fan wrote.

“Duh 6 + 7 = 13 Taylor’s Lucky Number. What Young Couple’s Don’t have Communication Problems occasionally. Many Athletes are Extremely Superstitious Especially Hockey Players & Baseball Players. Not the end of the World,” another fan wrote.

“Travis and Taylor’s relationship is in GOD’S HANDS, not a Numerologist!!!” another person added.

Only time will tell if the couple can overcome these challenges, or if Taylor will change her beliefs.

[Radar Online]