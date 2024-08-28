Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce saw his global popularity absolutely soar after he began dating pop sensation Taylor Swift. And it sounds like that has had a major financial impact on the football star’s bank account.

Ever since Travis Kelce began dating Taylor Swift, he has seen a surge in listeners for his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce. The podcast has surged in popularity as it is now the most popular sports podcast on the planet. And on Tuesday, the Kelce brothers signed an extremely lucrative deal to profit off of that popularity.

According to a report from the Hollywood Reporter, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce just signed over the rights to their New Heights podcast to Wondery in an absolutely massive nine-figure deal.

“The podcast studio, owned by Amazon, has signed a distribution and an exclusive, ad-sales representation deal with the podcast from the two brothers turned NFL stars. The deal size was described as being in the nine figures and “very competitive,” according to a person familiar with the matter,” Caitlin Huston of The Hollywood Reporter wrote on Tuesday morning.

Swift clearly led to a surge in popularity for the podcast, and that led to big money for the Kelce brothers.

[Hollywood Reporter]