By iHeartRadioCA, CC BY 3.0

Taylor Swift typically reserves a special lyric change for when Travis Kelce attends her concerts in person. But she gave fans a bit of a surprise on Miami.

When Travis Kelce is in the audience at her concerts, Taylor Swift has made a habit of changing a line of her hit song Karma from “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

It makes sense that she would want to change the words, considering the original lyric is a reference to her previous boyfriend – actor Joe Alwyn. But she doesn’t do it every time. In fact, she had never performed the lyric change at a concert that Kelce did not attend. But much to the delight of fans, that changed on Sunday.

KARMA IS THE GUY ON THE CHIEFS!!!! In honor of the chiefs being 6-0! pic.twitter.com/Ctl9Kczmyd — 𝑲𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒏⸆⸉ ✨ (@perfectlyfine89) October 21, 2024

Even one of her dancers seemed to be caught off guard.

Needless to say, the shocking news sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

“My favourite part about this is the dancers have no idea when she’s gonna do chiefs vs screen either and you can immediately tell by all of them smiling and jaws dropping when it happens. Nothing as extreme as the first time she did it but its still shocking each time to them!” a fan wrote on X.

“This is the first time Travis wasn’t there when she said it but she’s such a proud partner!” another fan said.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Love that she said it last night, even tho he wasn’t there,” a fan wrote.

“This makes me so happy,” another fan added.

“She knows just how to tap into sports and pop culture with these little nods. Freaking love it,” another fan said.

It’s not clear exactly why she chose to change the lyrics for this concert. Perhaps it was in celebration of the Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers and improving to 6-0 on the season.

We’ll have to see whether or not this becomes a regular occurrence at her concerts.

[X/PerfectlyFine89]