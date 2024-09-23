Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift has attracted a lot of attention ever since she began attending Kansas City Chiefs games in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce, and it seems like that attention is now causing some problems.

According to a report from Life & Style Magazine, Taylor Swift is now feeling “uneasy” as a result of the criticism she has been receiving as a result of all the attention from the league.

“It’s only natural the NFL wants her in this promo, she’s bringing in so many fans and this is a business, of course they want to use her to promote. But there are some people in the organization that are grumbling that it takes away from the team, and obviously the die-hard fans aren’t too happy either and they’re making their voices heard, which makes Taylor feel uneasy,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“She doesn’t want to upset anybody in any way, she’s just a very excited and supportive girlfriend and when the NFL approached her, she didn’t think twice about lending her support.”

And it seems that it has even spilled over into her relationship with Travis Kelce.

“People are telling her to ignore the haters but it’s a little stressful for her and for Travis because he’s now got to smooth things out behind the scenes to make sure that people know she’s not trying to sort of impose herself,” the source said about Taylor’s presence at his first two games of his 2024 season.

“His teammates are giving him a pretty hard time about it too calling him Mr. Taylor Swift and saying he’s letting her run is life, which really bugs him. He’s not blaming her for it, but it is causing some tension.”

Needless to say, this is a pretty major problem. It will be interesting to see how she handles it.

It’s worth noting that she was not in attendance at this week’s game for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Perhaps this is the reason.

[Life & Style]