Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have now been dating for over a year, and according to one report, it sounds like the couple is set to announce their engagement – at least to their families.

According to a report from Radar Online, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce brought their families together for a Thanksgiving celebration to announce their engagement.

The outlet reports that Swift invited both her family and Kelce’s family to her home in Nashville to announce the news.

“This is far from a Thanksgiving celebration – Taylor and Travis have sorted this to tell both sets of their loved ones they are planning to get married,” a source told Radar Online.

“They want to put all the gossip about their relationship status to bed once and for all and they want a wedding to happen in June, which will mark the two-year anniversary of when they first got together.”

Needless to say, the news of their engagement announcement led to a lot of reactions from readers in the comments of the story.

“She deserves to be married and have children and people mind their own business she’s in her 30s let them be for heaven sake,” one person wrote in the comments on the NewsBreak app.

“Can’t wait for them to finally be engaged. They are happy,” someone else wrote.

“Very happy for you, may GOD continue to keep and bless you and yours,” another person added.

“Happy for them both!!” someone else added.

“That would be awesome for them to start a family, that will keep her for busy for a long time!” another person said.

“So happy for them!!!! Yay!” another fan wrote.

We’ll have to see whether or not the news becomes public.

[Radar Online]