Last month, a fake PR contract surfaced suggesting that the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce was nothing but a publicity stunt that was scheduled to end on Sept. 28. That combined with Swift’s absence from the past two Kansas City Chiefs games sparked speculation that the two of them had broken up.

But Taylor Swift seems to have shut those rumors down this week.

On Oct. 3 – which was also National Boyfriend’s Day – Taylor Swift launched her newest merchandise collection for her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, featuring a not-so-subtle nod to her romance with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The new collection of merch includes a collection of sweatsuits called “The Greatest in the League Collection.” This is obviously in reference to her song “The Alchemy” which is pretty obviously written about her relationship with Kelce.

The lyrics to the song include a line that reads “…they said there was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league; where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me.”

The collection dropped on National Boyfriend’s Day was a pretty clear way to shut the rumors down, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Taylor Swift is the master of subtle shade,” one person commented on the move on X.

“People thinking stuff like this is ‘just a coincidence’?? like do they not know Taylor? She is aware of everything, there are no coincidences of this size with her,” another person added.

“Taylor just shutting down the breakup rumors,” another person said.

“Taylor Swift dropped ‘The Greatest in the League’ merch on National Boyfriend Day such a fun way to celebrate!” another fan added.

“Lovergirl Taylor strikes again,” another fan quipped.

It seems like a good way to squash all the rumors.

