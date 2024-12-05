Mike Frey-Imagn Images

America’s biggest power couple at the moment is almost inarguably global sensation Taylor Swift’s with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

The pair have been together for over a year now, and their nearly every move is tracked by the tabloids and paparazzi. The pair are so popular, that a movie involving a “fake” imagining of their relationship was released, and it performed quite well, according to Programming Insider

Hallmark’s original movie Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, which plays off of Swift and Kelce’s relationship, opened to a whopping 2.88 million viewers on Saturday. That made it the most-watched show on cable that night and the second-most-watched show on television behind only the Texas-Texas A&M game.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“I watched solely because of how ridiculously pretty Hunter King is – I could have cared less that the Chiefs were featured,” one fan said on Twitter, referring to the film’s lead actor.

“It’s full on cringe and makes Taylor look lame and fans. Most of us dgaf about the football stuff or her boyfriends,” one fan said on the movie.

“Should have used the Bills,” one fan wrote, likely referring to the relationship between Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld.

It’ll be interesting to see if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce admit to watching the film.

