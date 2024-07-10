Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shocked those in attendance at the Eras Tour in London when he joined Taylor Swift on stage for a portion of one of the shows. And it sounds like there was one big rule for Kelce while he was on stage.

Travis Kelce joined Taylor Swift on stage for an interlude where he picked her up off the ground and carried her to a couch before pretending to help get her ready to continue the show. But as he did it, Swift apparently had one “golden rule” for him: don’t drop her.

“The one thing I told myself is, ‘Do not drop the baby,'” Kelce said referring to Swift. “‘Do not drop Taylor on your way over to his [freaking] couch.’ I was gonna do some like extra stuff, if I ever do it again I might do it. But the golden rule was do not drop Taylor – just get her to the couch.”

Of course, Kelce followed the golden rule perfectly and got Swift to the couch safe and sound.

We’ll have to see whether or not his performance was good enough for Kelce to get invited on stage against for another performance.

[New Heights]