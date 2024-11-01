Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this year, Kelly Stafford – the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford – made some pretty critical comments against Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce earlier this year. However, after attending one of Swift’s concerts, she has since broken her silence and changed her opinion.

Back in May, Kelly Stafford expressed some disappointment with the media coverage and attention that the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce was receiving.

“I don’t know if I want to see another four months of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coverage,” Stafford said back in May on her podcast “The Morning After,” according to Athlon Sports.

Stafford has not spoken about Swift publicly since her comments. But last week, Stafford went with her family to a Taylor Swift concert, prompting her to break her silence on her previous comments.

“Going to the concert, I knew there was going to quote/unquote backlash,” Stafford said on her podcast this week.

Stafford clarified her stance on Taylor Swift.

“Now, I have never once said I don’t like Taylor Swift, ever. But I will say I kinda got tired of the Chiefs coverage, or actually, the NFL’s coverage of this budding relationship last year,” Stafford said.

“I almost felt like it was outshining the games,” she continued. “I think that’s what’s bothered me.”

Stafford admits that she was a little bit jealous of all the attention Taylor and Travis were receiving.

“I had some jealousy issues of the fact that she all of sudden became the main show in NFL football, or their relationship,” Stafford said.

“And I watch my husband, and all these guys who play for the league work their asses off and all of a sudden they’re the side show.”

But now, she has changed her opinion on the matter.

“I’m so thankful for her in a lot of way. There are so many more women watching. Little girls watching with their dads. It definitely makes my girls love football more knowing she’s adjacent to it… At the end of the day, I’m thankful of the entire thing.”

