Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Global pop sensation Taylor Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for over a year. She has been a regular at many of Kelce’s games, cheering him on from suites.

Unfortunately, it’s looking like Swift isn’t making it to Kelce’s Christmas Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and even if she does make it, there’s some bad news stemming from one of her previous experiences at a Chiefs game.

Although it’s a holiday, Swift is hesitant to attend a game away from Kansas City due to her experience in Buffalo, New York for the playoffs last season.

One friend of the Kelce family, Adam Lefkoe, spoke about Swift’s experience on Up & Adams with the host of the show, Kay Adams.

“I have heard from people very close that it was not a great experience in Buffalo. It was not. For all parties involved. And I’m talking about the most famous of all the parties,” he said.

“I think that it kind of shocked the Kelce family and everyone related to the Kelce family the reception they got.

“I think they were kind of going in being like, ‘This is going to be an amazing game with good energy.’ And they got there and they experienced Bills Mafia in full form, in its complete ruthlessness.”

“And I think they left and went, ‘I don’t know if I want to experience that again.'”

Hopefully, Swift puts her concerns behind her, as there might not be many more games in Kelce’s career, as retirement rumors ratchet up.