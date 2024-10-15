Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Wearing lingerie pieces as everyday clothing items is a trend in fashion, and Taylor Swift recently leaned into that trend a little bit during a recent date with football star boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took to New York City for a double date with power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

For the night now, Swift decided to wear an outfit based around a Gucci lingerie corset top.

Taylor Swift Embraces Lingerie-inspired Details in Gucci Corset With Travis Kelce in New York https://t.co/5NcvNpKQri — WWD (@wwd) October 14, 2024

“Taylor Swift embraced a sultry style for a night out with Travis Kelce in New York City on Friday. The couple enjoyed a double date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in Manhattan’s trendy SoHo neighborhood,” Hannah Malach wrote for WWD.

“Swift sported a lacy, monogrammed Gucci corset top with a leather RTA pleated miniskirt, a black Dior Saddle Bag and a camel double-breasted Ralph Lauren coat. The pop star completed her look with platform boots by Louis Vuitton and her signature bold red lip.”

The outfit, however, received mixed reviews from fans, many of whom were not pleased to see the 34-year-old singer wearing lingerie while out on the town.

“34 years old and dresses like a 15 year old. Might as well wear a sign I’m insecure look at me,” one fan wrote in the comments.

“What she wears is her choice and happy with it. Who cares what everybody says , ‘to each his own’. Let it be and leave them alone,” another person added.

“look is not good on you at all!!!” another fan said to Taylor.

“[Sabrina Carpenter] and taylor swift are normalizing wearing lingerie as everyday wear. Please make them stop,” a fan wrote on X.

“They’re wearing lingerie casually when they’re out and about?” another fan asked incredulously.

“I don’t even know what to say…..” someone else commented on Instagram.

