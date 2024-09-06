Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

When Taylor Swift attended Kansas City Chiefs games last year in support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, she was very often sitting alongside Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two of them appeared to form a friendship and even appeared to have created a special handshake to use in celebratory moments. But Swift that was not the case on Thursday night.

During Thursday night’s season-opening showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, Taylor Swift was not seated anywhere near Brittany Mahomes during the game – which is obviously very different from last year.

This comes after Brittany Mahomes appeared to express her support for Donald Trump on social media. Brittany Mahomes “liked” a post from Trump on Instagram, sparking criticism. She then responded to that criticism, but didn’t deny her support of Trump.

“I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” she wrote. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

A few days later, she posted another message responding to the controversy but again did not deny supporting Trump.

“Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind,” she wrote. “Read that again!”

This week, Trump himself addressed the issue as he personally thanked Brittany Mahomes for “so strongly defending me.”

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless “leaders,” it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple – See you both at the Super Bowl!”

It’s not clear whether or not Swift’s decision not to sit with Brittany Mahomes had anything to do with her apparent political stance, but it didn’t go unnoticed.

[Fox News]