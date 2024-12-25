Aug 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, US; A general picture of a Houston Texans helmet after training camp at the Texans practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans are reeling after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t even the worst part of the afternoon for Houston.

Star wide receiver Tank Dell went down with a brutal knee injury after hauling in a 30-yard touchdown catch from quarterback CJ Stroud. Dell was taken off the field in an ambulance, with his teammates visibly disturbed by the scene on the field.

Initial reports confirmed an extremely serious injury for Dell, but as more details emerge the situation is only getting bleaker.

“Texans’ Tank Dell tore medial collateral, lateral collateral, as well as ACL, dislocated knee, meniscus damage, long road back with multiple surgeries to follow,” reported KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson.

CBS NFL insider Jonathon Jones followed up with reports on exactly what Dell’s timeline to return would mean, and things aren’t looking good.

“Terrible news. Such a significant injury at this time of the season makes it extremely unlikely he’ll be able to return for the 2025 season.”

Fans reacted to everything on social media.

“I hate to be negative Nelly and I hope I am wrong but I doubt he ever returns close to the player he once was,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Such a terrible injury. Praying for a speedy recovery and back to 100% for Tank!” one fan added.

“He won’t make it back and if he does he won’t be the same. Hopefully we address WR and more importantly the offensive line in the offseason Caserio has a mess to fix,” added one fan.

“Honestly he might miss 2 seasons for a full recovery. I would rather him miss 2 full season and make a full recovery. The bright side is he’s still very young so a good chance he can make a recovery,” another person wrote.

Hopefully, Dell will manage to make a full recovery.