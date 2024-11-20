Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns are in the thick of a playoff chase. The team is preparing to face the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday in what could be a defacto elimination game.

The Longhorns quarterback room has been a point of contention all season. Senior quarterback Quinn Ewers started the season as the team’s starter and looked impressive before going down with an injury that sidelined him for multiple weeks.

Sophomore Arch Manning, the nephew of legendary NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning, stepped up in Ewers’s place, and it’s hard not to argue that he elevated the offense to a new level.

Still, Ewers reclaimed the starting job when he was healthy again, although he’s been largely inconsistent since coming back.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian even turned back to Manning at the end of the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs, the Longhorns’ only loss thus far on the season, before returning to Ewers in the second half.

Still, the common belief has been that Ewers would finish the season as the starter before declaring for the NFL Draft and handing the resin over to Manning. Sarkisian has thrown all of that into doubt.

In a press conference leading up to the game against the Aggies, Sarkisian was asked if he knew whether or not this would be Ewers’s final home game in Austin. Sarkisian’s response spells out an ominous future for Manning.

“No idea,” Sarkisian said, according to BolaVip.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

This could mean that Ewers is in fact returning to campus for another season in light of his recent struggles, which would mean Manning being relegated to the sidelines for another season.

It’ll be interesting to see what decision Ewers goes on to make and if Manning decides to transfer should he return.

[BolaVip]