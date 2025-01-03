Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have an extremely underwhelming season. Entering the final game of the regular season, Dallas is 7-9 and already officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Many people are expecting the franchise to move on from head coach Mike McCarthy after the disappointing year. However, according to one Cowboys executive, the franchise hasn’t even started to think about the moves it’ll make regarding its coaching staff in the rapidly approaching offseason.

“”We’ve been so focused on this season that we haven’t really even thought about it in terms of timing. Obviously Mike McCarthy and his staff have done a hell of a job for us,” said Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, per Jon Machota.

“We’ll really sit down and go over that, but in terms of starting to set up time schedules and those types of things in terms of when we’ll make decisions, we haven’t gotten to that point.

Fans reacted to the statement that the Cowboys aren’t prepared yet on social media.

“That’s insane. No way (…) are they that incompetent that they don’t already know what they’re going to do. Right? If they are, things are even worse than we know them to be. Good lord!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“He’s WORSE than Jerry, which doesn’t bode well for Cowboys fans,” one fan added.

“Completely incompetent. I hope McCarthy already has his next gig lined up so he can tell them to get lost,” another fan added.

“What’s there to think about? Team has regressed and needs improvement. GM won’t change so coaching has to,” someone else wrote.

“How do you not plan ahead for these kinds of decisions? The front office is an absolute joke,” one fan added.

It’s definitely a shocking thing for Jones to admit proudly.