The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a remarkable season thus far considering what most pundits and experts expected entering the season. Despite being picked to finish last in their division by most of the media, the Steelers have maintained first place in the AFC North throughout the season.

However, the Steelers were humbled by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a 27-13 loss. Now thanks to some charting by one Steelers analyst, we know just to what degree the vaunted Steelers defense was put in its place.

“The (Steelers) missed a season-high 20 tackles on Sunday against the (Eagles). Nearly doubled season-worst output of 11 misses (done twice this year). Historic showing, too. 20 misses in a game is the most I’ve charted in the six years I’ve done it,” reported Steelers Depot’s Josh Carney on Monday.

The #Steelers missed a season-high 20 tackles on Sunday against the #Eagles. Nearly doubled season-worst output of 11 misses (done twice this year). Historic showing, too. 20 misses in a game is the most I've charted in the six years I've done it for @Steelersdepot — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) December 16, 2024

Fans reacted to the brutal news on social media.

“I said it early in the week, without Elliot we were losing that game,” one fan said on Twitter, reference the Steelers starting safety who missed the game with a hamstring injury.

“Wow knew they missed (a lot) but not this high,” another fan added.

“Defense effectively played 1.5 games,” another fan added, referencing the high snap count played by the defense.

Hopefully, the Steelers can tighten up their performance in the final three games of the regular season.