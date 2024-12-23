Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the middle of a tough schedule crunch, as they’re set to play three games in 11 days. The heavy workload in such a short amount of time is starting to take its toll on the players.

With the Steelers’ next game coming on Wednesday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Steelers gave a simulated injury report on Sunday, and fans are not going to like what they see on it.

“For the (Steelers) estimated injury report, QB Justin Fields (abdominal) was a DNP, while WR George Pickens (hamstring) was limited,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Justin Fields news is especially troublesome, as the team might be looking to turn to him after starter Russell Wilson has struggled with turnovers in recent weeks. Fans reacted to the news that two of Pittsburgh’s most dangerous weapons are still battling injuries on social media.

“None of y’all think an estimated injury report is crazy? No? Well lemme shut my dang face,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Cmon mannnnn,” another fan added.

“Starting to look better for Pickens!” another fan added.

“Wow so are they playing?” another fan wanted to know.

The NFL needs to end the practice of three games in such a short amount of time for player’s safety.