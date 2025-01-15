Nov 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (right) talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been an eventful week for the NFL coaching carousel, thanks predictably, and in no small part to the Dallas Cowboys. On Monday Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy decided to part ways, adding both a top candidate and a top destination into the coaching market.

Monday night it was reported that Dallas was interested in tabbing Deion Sanders as McCarthy’s replacement.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has spoken with Colorado HC Deion Sanders about the team’s head coaching vacancy, and discussions are expected to continue regarding the possibility of him becoming the next head coach in Dallas.

Coach Prime is considered a top candidate, though the Cowboys plan to interview other candidates as part of the process, per team sources,” reported FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz on Monday.

Sanders had his own response to the reports.

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders told ESPN, per Adam Schefter. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

Now Sanders’ son, who is expected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, has weighed in as well.

“I think it would be cool.” Shedeur Sanders said to the Dallas Morning News.

It’ll be interesting to see what comes of Sanders’s talks with Dallas.