The Denver Broncos made what many saw as a pretty surprising decision when they elected to trade for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who has struggled mightily during his first three seasons with the Jets. But it sounds like Broncos head coach Sean Payton saw something he liked in Wilson.

During a recent press conference, Sean Payton opened up about the decision to trade for Zach Wilson as he made it clear that they valued his talent for the price they knew they could get him for from the Jets.

“We just felt like, ‘Man, we’d love to work with this guy.’ It wasn’t too long ago, we remember grading him. Felt the investment was worth it, relative to his skillset and his talent,” Payton said of the decision to bring in Wilson according to On3. “So it took awhile. We spent the better part of a month and a half working on that trade.”

Wilson will now have a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job in Denver after the team decided to move on from previous starter Russell Wilson this offseason. He will battle with rookie Bo Nix and veteran Jarrett Stidham, both of whom are also competing for the job.

