The Seattle Seahawks are looking to retool after a disappointing campaign that saw them narrowly miss the playoffs under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald. The Seahawks elected to move on from their offensive coordinator after quarterback Geno Smith was inconsistent this year, following his breakout season in 2023.

Now the Seahawks are in search of the next person to lead their offense, which is critical for the organization as Macdonald made his name as a defensive coach, and one name is emerging as a top candidate.

After already conducting one interview with Klint Kubiak, the Seahawks are going forward with a second interview, per one prominent league insider.

“The (Seahawks) are doing a second, in-person interview with (Saints) OC Klint Kubiak on Friday, sources tell me and ( Mike Garafolo). Kubiak, who also interviewed for the (Browns) job, is one of the top OC candidates available,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Seahawks can seal the deal with Kubiak.