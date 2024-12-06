Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

It sounds like the San Francisco 49ers could soon find themselves in need of a new quarterbacks coach.

Brian Griese has been with the 49ers since 2022, but according to a report from Chase Senior of Chat Sports, he has emerged as “a top target” to become the new offensive coordinator for the Michigan Wolverines, his alma mater.

“According to a source, 49ers QBs coach Brian Griese is a top target in the Wolverines’ offensive coordinator search after Sherrone Moore fired OC Kirk Campbell Tuesday,” Senior said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“Griese was the starting QB on Michigan’s national championship team in 1997. He’s done excellent work coaching Brock Purdy the last 3 seasons.”

“Not sure if Griese has any interest, but Michigan just landed the #1 recruit in the country in QB Bryce Underwood.”

Griese has been instrumental in the development of young quarterback Brock Purdy over the past couple of years, so this would be a significant loss for hte Niners.

Needless to say, this news led to a lot of reactions on social media as a result.

“We keep getting coach poached. Testament to Shanahan’s great staff building ability” one fan wrote on X.

“Didn’t mention this on the show but I wonder if more 49er assistants get scooped up if that makes Shanahan more willing to make a move,” another fan added.

“He has done excellent work,” someone else added.

“San Francisco is doing great things this year lmfao. Sounds like a good fit,” another fan wrote.

“He should be a target for the 49ers as OC. He is a huge reason they have and developed Purdy and helped completely turn Darnold’s career around,” someone else added.

“Shanahan coaching tree,” someone else wrote.

We’ll have to see whether or not he does decide to leave San Francisco.

