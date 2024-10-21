Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson made his Pittsburgh Steelers debut on Sunday night against the New York Jets after head coach Mike Tomlin decided to insert him into the starting lineup over Justin Fields. And he certainly played well, putting up some insane stats.

According to Pittsburgh Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Russell Wilson made history in a number of ways on Sunday night with his strong performance in his Steelers’ debut.

“Russell Wilson is the first QB to lead the Steelers to 30+ points in his starting debut with the team since QB starts were first tracked in 1950,” Pryor said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Pryor also pointed out that Wilson broke the team record for passing yards in a Steelers debut.

“Russell Wilson now has 264 passing yards on the 36-yard completion to Calvin Austin III, giving him the most passing yards by a quarterback in their first game with the Steelers in franchise history,” Pryor said in another post.

Needless to say, it’s pretty insane news that Wilson performed this well in his debut start with the team, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“So freaking happy for Russ tonight! Battled through frustrating adversity, national media non stop negativity, first start with all the pressure on him in prime time and he delivered. People just don’t understand how freaking tough this dude is. Special,” Jake Heaps of the Russell Wilson Quarterback Academy said in a post.

“Russ already breaking Steelers records,” a fan wrote on social media.

“Most productive offensive game of the season for the Steelers. I think Tomlin knows what he’s doing,” another fan added.

“I’m legitimately a Fields fan but I think he’s done as a starter,” another fan said.

“And people want fields,” another fan added.

Clearly, Wilson proved a lot of people wrong on Sunday.

[Brooke Pryor]