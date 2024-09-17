Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson was set to be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season before an injury sidelined him just before the season opener. And it sounds like he’ll still be out of the starting lineup this week.

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced more bad news for Russell Wilson as head coach Mike Tomlin indicated that Justin Fields is set to start in Wilson’s place once again this week.

However, Tomlin was not willing to answer the hypothetical question about who would be the team’s starting quarterback once Wilson was healthy.

“We’re readying ourselves around Justin and we’ll stay in that mindset until something else happens,” Tomlin said according to Pro Football Talk. “Hypotheticals is a waste of our time.”

Regardless, this is some pretty terrible news for Wilson, not just because he’s missing another game but because it allows Fields at least one more opportunity to prove that he should remain the starter even when Wilson is healthy.

So far, Fields has performed well for the Steelers, leading the team to victory in each of his two starts with the team. If he continues to do well, Wilson might never get his job back.

Needless to say, this is some pretty terrible news for Wilson who was looking to revitalize his career after two poor seasons with the Denver Broncos, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“This is the week, regardless of how many points scored. If Fields doesn’t turn it over, and the Steelers beat everyone’s darling Harbough. Tomlin just flat names Fields the guy for season,” one fan said in a post on X.

“Wilson won’t get back in there unless Fields screws up,” another fan said.

“Russ should never see the field. Let Fields grow…” another fan said.

“Good thing we had Wilson-a 13 year vet-pushing a weighted sled to check his fitness before camp. Thanks Tomlin,” another fan said.

We’ll have to see if Wilson is able to claim his job back when he is healthy.

[Pro Football Talk]