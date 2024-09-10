Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers started their season off with a surprise. After a quarterback battle between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in training camp and through the preseason, head coach Mike Tomlin announced Wilson as the starter before the team’s opening game against the Atlanta Falcons. However, Wilson missed that start with an injury, and it doesn’t sound like he’s happy about it.

Russell Wilson suffered a calf injury in the week leading up to the game and was limited in practice, putting his status in doubt. Hours before kickoff, it was officially announced that Wilson wouldn’t be able to go and that Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback.

The Steelers’ offense failed to reach the end zone in an 18-10 win, but Fields performed admirably, going 17-for-23 for 156 yards. Apparently everyone wasn’t as happy about Fields being the one getting the shine.

According to a report from Mark Kaboly Steeler of The Pat McAfee Show, Wilson was visibly upset after the game.

“Russell Wilson, after the game, normally a happy, jovial guy, had a little scowl on his face,” Kaboly said on the 93.7 The Fan Morning Show with Adam Crowley and Dorin Dickerson according to Steeler Nation. “I don’t think he was quite happy not playing. I’m sure he felt he could play, but they weren’t gonna let him play.”

If Fields gets announced as the starter again in what would be Wilson’s revenge game against his last team, the Denver Broncos, it’ll be interesting to see how he responds.

[Steeler Nation]