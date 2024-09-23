Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The good news for Russell Wilson is that it seems like he is almost back from injury. The bad news is, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to get the starting quarterback job back.

During an episode of SportsCenter on Monday afternoon, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Russell Wilson appears to be on the verge of returning from his injury.

“Russell Wilson – getting better. Close to being ready to play despite the fact that he’s been inactive in each of the first three games of the season with a calf injury,” Schefter said.

Schefter said that for the first time since suffering the injury in the preseason, it feels like Wilson will be able to return to the lineup.

“My understanding is this is the first week where it feels like Russell Wilson will be ready to go,” Schefter said.

However, that does not mean that Wilson will automatically return to the starting lineup.

“I think they’ll stick with Justin Fields as the starting quarterback,” Schefter declared.

Needless to say, this would be terrible news for Wilson after he signed with the team during the offseason and beat out Fields for the starting job ahead of the start of the season.

Fields, meanwhile, has led the team to a 3-0 record in his three games as the starter.