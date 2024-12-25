The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing adversity in what has largely been a wildly successful season up to this point. While they are tied with the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North and own the tiebreaker, Saturday’s loss to Baltimore was their second in a row, and they’re facing a quick turnaround to host the Kansas City Chiefs.
A big factor in the loss to the Ravens’ was a fumble by Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson in the red zone that the Ravens recovered, as well as an interception he threw that was returned for a touchdown.
The struggles have led to many fans wondering if the franchise was right to turn to Wilson mid-season and whether it will be time to move on in the offseason. Now one Steelers insider is putting those struggles in a new light and is reporting on the truth of Wilson’s contract situation.
“But if you’re going to criticize this guy for trying to score a touchdown on a run play, where he’s just looking for an angle to dive into the end zone, what are we doing here? That just tells you the heart I think he has, the ability he has.
“I still think he played pretty well on Saturday, other than those couple of throws. I know you can’t take those away, but those are few and far between this year.”
When it came time to talk about Wilson’s future in Pittsburgh, Kaboly had this to say, and it may surprise some fans.
“You give him a fair offer. He comes back. He has two more good years, and you move on from there. I think that’s pretty much a done deal. Where’s Russell gonna go? Does he want to go to Carolina? Does he want to go to the Jets or the Giants? His best chance to win another Super Bowl would be here, and he knows that.”
It appears Russell is finishing his career out in the Steel City.