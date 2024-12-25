“But if you’re going to criticize this guy for trying to score a touchdown on a run play, where he’s just looking for an angle to dive into the end zone, what are we doing here? That just tells you the heart I think he has, the ability he has.

“I still think he played pretty well on Saturday, other than those couple of throws. I know you can’t take those away, but those are few and far between this year.”

When it came time to talk about Wilson’s future in Pittsburgh, Kaboly had this to say, and it may surprise some fans.

“You give him a fair offer. He comes back. He has two more good years, and you move on from there. I think that’s pretty much a done deal. Where’s Russell gonna go? Does he want to go to Carolina? Does he want to go to the Jets or the Giants? His best chance to win another Super Bowl would be here, and he knows that.”

It appears Russell is finishing his career out in the Steel City.

