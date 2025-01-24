Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

After one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Russell Wilson is set to hit free agency this offseason. While he’s shown interest in returning to Pittsburgh, all signs seem to point to Wilson playing elsewhere next season as another team appears to be interested in signing the veteran quarterback.

On Friday morning, former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. And it sounds like there’s a chance that Wilson could reunite with Carroll in Las Vegas.

NFL insider Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that Carroll and Wilson have “mended fences,” and the veteran quarterback might be a “stopgap” option for the Raiders as they develop a long-term solution at the position.

“With Pete Carroll taking over the Raiders, one name I’ve heard to watch at QB: Russell Wilson. They’ve mended fences, per source, and Wilson could be a stopgap while the Raiders develop a long-term answer,” Howe shared in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Wilson and Carroll previously spent 10 seasons together with the Seattle Seahawks before Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. During their time together, they led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl XLVIII victory following the 2013 season.

Of course, this comes after several reports indicating that the Steelers were not necessarily happy with the way Wilson played down the stretch.

NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated revealed last week that the Steelers had “frustration” with Russell Wilson’s late-season struggles, casting serious doubt on his future with the team.

“Wilson and Justin Fields are both free agents. Will either be back in Pittsburgh? There was frustration with Wilson down the stretch, so I’m not sure how far the Steelers will be willing to go to keep him,” Breer wrote in Sports Illustrated.

A key challenge for Wilson and the Steelers is the financial situation. This season, Wilson played on a league-minimum salary, largely because he was still receiving money from the Denver Broncos after they cut him mid-contract. If Pittsburgh were to bring him back, it would likely require a significantly larger financial commitment than last year.

Breer also pointed to the Ravens playoff game as a pivotal moment for Wilson’s future with the team. Unfortunately, the offense’s lackluster performance in that game may have sealed his fate.

“I’d heard before the playoff game Saturday that the playoffs would likely help set the course. Based on how the offense played…” Breer noted, leaving little optimism.

Breer isn’t the only one doubting Wilson’s return to Pittsburgh. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk expressed a similar sentiment, suggesting Wilson’s time with the Steelers is all but over.

“I will be beyond stunned if Russell Wilson is back in any capacity with the Steelers next year,” Florio said during a recent appearance on 93.7 The Fan.

Given the team’s frustrations with Wilson coupled with the fact that it now sounds like they could be competing with the Raiders when it comes to a contract, it’s looking increasingly likely that his time in Pittsburgh is over.