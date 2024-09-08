Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially named Russell Wilson their starting quarterback last month at the conclusion of the preseason, revealing that he had one the starting job over Justin Fields after a months-long quarterback competition. But when the team begins the season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, it will be Fields starting instead of Wilson.

Russell Wilson was limited in practice throughout the week as a result of a calf injury. And on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially listed the veteran quarterback as inactive, meaning that Justin Fields will get the start.

“Russell Wilson officially is inactive today; Justin Fields starts vs. the Falcons,” NFL insider Adam Schefter said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Fields obviously has no shortage of experience as a starter as he served as the primary starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears the past three years before the team decided to replace him with Caleb Williams this offseason. He’ll now get a chance to show what he can do with a new team.

It’s not clear how long the injury is expected to keep Wilson sidelined, but it is clear that he will not play for the team on Sunday.

