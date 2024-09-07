Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers thought they had their starting quarterback last week when head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Russell Wilson had won the job after a hard-fought battle with Justin Fields. Wilson was the expected starter heading into the offseason, but the competition heated up when Wilson missed time due to a calf injury and Justin Fields looked impressive in increased time working with the starters in Wilson’s place.

The Steelers quarterback situation took another turn Thursday when Wilson’s calf started bothering him again, limiting him in practice Friday. Wilson provided media members with an update on Friday.

“If I can go, I’m going to go and try to do everything I can to help us win… if not, I’m going to do everything I can to help us win in that way, too.

“I’m going to do everything, as you guys know, to be ready to rock.”

Russell Wilson’s status sounds in question for Sunday. “If I can go, I’m going to go and try to do everything I can to help us win… if not, I’m going to do everything I can to help us win in that way, too. “I’m going to do everything, as you guys know, to be ready to rock.” pic.twitter.com/DOJ1Vs02ZA — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) September 6, 2024

Wilson appears to be doing everything possible to be ready in time for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, but it may be too late. Prominent league insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that everything seems to be in line for Fields to make the start Sunday, and that appears to be the likely outcome.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: It appears more likely that Justin Fields starts on Sunday for the #Steelers than Russell Wilson, though Wilson will be examined Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Pv2ZgejleL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2024

This isn’t how the Steelers were looking to start the season, but head coach Mike Tomlin is no stranger to adversity and should have the team ready to go.