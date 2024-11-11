Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys’ season is hanging on by a thread.

Dallas was blown out 34-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to drop to 3-6. Head coach Mike McCarthy is on the hot seat in the media despite receiving public support from team owner Jerry Jones.

One pundit and former NFL head coach thinks there’s a chance Deion Sanders could be in the mix to replace McCarthy after this disastrous season.

Rex Ryan says Deion Sanders “may be in play” as the Cowboys next HC 👀 pic.twitter.com/HnHqp6jFfe — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 11, 2024

Fans reacted to Rex Ryan’s shocking take on social media.

“That would be an interesting move I would like to see,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Deion has been kicking butt wherever he goes? He never won the Celebration Bowl at Jackson State even though he had future first round draft picks at an HBCU. He had a losing record at CU in year one, & is a Hail Mary away from being 6-3 against a weak schedule. Just stop,” one fan added.

“If Deion leave those kids at Colorado for the NFL….I would be upset but I would understand. I like what he’s building and I think he’s building something special in Boulder,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“No. Deion doesn’t deserve this, let Jerry just keep recycling washed up coaches and getting in their own way. If Prime made the NFL jump he should start at a team with low expectations. I think he’s great at the college level tho, helping guys transition to the next level in life,” one fan added.

“Rex is on point on what “should” happen but that will never happen because for 1, the egotistical Owner isn’t bringing anybody in that will be bigger than him in Dallas. 2, Prime is NOT a yes man or puppet. He wouldn’t make it out of Training Camp before Jerry snap,” one fan added.

“Nope! Deion would never go to the Cowboys. Jerry only hires ‘yes men,'” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how things play out. If anyone can turn around things in Dallas, it’s Deion Sanders.