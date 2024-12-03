Denny Medley-Imagn Images

As the Baltimore Ravens look to make good on their Super Bowl expectations, one of their biggest liabilities has come in the form of an unexpected player.

That would be kicker Justin Tucker, who has statistically been one of the worst players at his position to this point in the 2024 NFL season.

But despite the Texas product having missed eight of his 27 field goal attempts and two extra point tries this season — including two missed field goals and one missed extra point in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles — Ravens head coach John Harbaugh insists that his team is standing by the future Hall of Famer.

“You rack your brain because that’s a big deal. Obviously, we all know it — Justin knows it, too,” Harbaugh told reporters on Monday, according to Pro Football Talk. “Points were at a premium in the game, they have been for a few of these games. Sometimes we haven’t made the most of our opportunities to score points because you’re [missing] kicks. And Justin expects to make every kick, no matter how far it is and what the situation is. And those are makable kicks for him.

“So, yeah, we’re racking our brains, talking to Justin, looking at what we’re doing. I’m very confident that it’s going to get fixed. I believe it will. It has to. And he’s the guy to get it fixed. So, sometimes you respect the player and you respect his ability to get it worked out. And with help from the coaching … I feel confident that it’ll get done.”

The Ravens’ decision to stick by Tucker isn’t all that surprising considering his status as one of the best kickers in NFL history. Over the course of his 13-year career in Baltimore, the 35-year-old has made seven Pro Bowls and been named a first-team All-Pro selection five times.

Still, Tucker’s struggles this season have been apparent and often costly. It will be interesting to see how long of a leash he receives moving forward, especially if missed kicks continue to cost the Ravens games.

Despite its kicker’s inconsistencies, Baltimore enters its bye week laying claim to an 8-5 record.

The Ravens will return to action on Dec. 15 when they face the New York Giants.

[Pro Football Talk]