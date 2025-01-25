Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Announcer Tom Brady looks on before an NFC wild card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are hard at work establishing a culture that will lead to some lasting success, but the franchise is in desperate need of it after relocating to the desert from Oakland, California.

Luckily, Las Vegas has the right people in the room working to help the organization meet those goals. The most decorated football player of all time, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady joined the franchise as a minority owner this season.

This offseason Brady has had a massive influence on the Raiders hiring process, with Diani Russini even reporting that he was making all of the important decisions for Las Vegas.

Brady missed on his first target for head coach, new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, but rebounded in a big way, signing on legendary coach Pete Carroll after a brief retirement.

Brady was also instrumental in the dismissal of former GM Tom Telesco, who he didn’t feel was the right guy for the franchise. Now, Brady has found Telesco’s replacement, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“Raiders officially named John Spytek their General Manager,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“I’m believing Brady is going to build a competitive team here. Starting with the front office,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Really good hire. He’s going to give them a bright future with his scouting ability,” another fan added.

“How fitting, his new boss is Brady and dudes name is literally Spytek. Can’t make that up,” one fan added, referencing Brady’s involvement in Spygate.

It’ll be interesting to see if Brady’s hires pan out.