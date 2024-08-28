Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

When the Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, it was widely expected that he would be the team’s starting quarterback this upcoming season. He ultimately had to compete with Justin Fields after the team added the former Chicago Bears quarterback to the mix this offseason, but he has officially be named the team’s top quarterback.

On Wednesday afternoon, the team’s official social media account announced that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has officially named Russell Wilson the starting quarterback for the team this upcoming season.

“Coach Tomlin has named Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback,” the team’s official account said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Coach Tomlin has named Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback. pic.twitter.com/REWKkybpNo — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 28, 2024

While this announcement isn’t necessarily a surprise considering, it still led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Wilson was cut by the Denver Broncos this offseason after two disappointing seasons with the team. He will now get another chance to lead the team as the starter for the Steelers when they open the season with a season-opening showdown against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 8. It will be interesting to see how he performs.

