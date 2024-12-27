Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts has led the Philadelphia Eagles all season, but it will be Kenny Pickett that leads the team against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend.

During last weekend’s loss to the Washington Commanders, Jalen Hurts left the game with an injury and has spent the week in concussion protocol.

After Hurts once again missed practice on Friday, it was clear that Kenny Pickett would likely start in his place.

On Friday afternoon, the Eagles confirmed that Hurts would not be available for Sunday’s game, naming Pickett their new starting quarterback for the game.

Pickett played his first meaningful snaps for the Eagles last weekend after Hurts exited due to injury.

He concluded the game completing 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

During the matchup, Pickett sustained an injury himself, though reports suggest he should be ready to play.

This will mark Pickett’s first start with the Eagles, though it’s far from his first start in the NFL. Over the past two seasons, Pickett served as the primary starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A victory this weekend would secure the NFC East title for the Eagles, ensuring they finish no lower than the No. 3 seed.

We’ll have to see how Pickett performs.

[Philadelphia Eagles]