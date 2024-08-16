Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There is no question about who the starting quarterback will be for the Philadelphia Eagles this upcoming season as Jalen Hurts is returning for another season with the team after signing a large contract extension before the start of the 2023 season. However, there has been some conversation about the order of the depth chart behind him forcing head coach Nick Sirianni to offer a little bit of clarification this week.

During a recent press conference, Nick Sirianni was asked whether or not Tanner McKee was outperforming Kenny Pickett during training camp. While Sirianni did say that both quarterbacks “did some good things” during practice, he also made it clear that Kenny Pickett is the backup quarterback behind Jalen Hurts – just as he is listed on the depth chart.

“You saw where they went in today. Kenny is No. 2 and Tanner is our No. 3, and I am really happy they’re both on the roster,” Sirianni said according to a transcript from the team acquired by Pro Football Talk.

Obviously, things can change as the two players continue to perform and compete in training camp. But for now, it’s pretty clear where the two quarterbacks stand on the team’s depth chart.

