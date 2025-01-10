Nov 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits idle before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are looking to replicate the success of the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady era behind the lively arm of young quarterback Drake Maye. The organization didn’t feel that Maye’s first head coach in the NFL, Jerod Mayo, was the right guy for the job, and relieved him of his duties shortly after the conclusion of the season.

Now, New England is actively searching for the right voice to lead the franchise and according to one prominent league insider, has wrapped up the process with one hot name and emerging candidate.

“Patriots now have completed a virtual interview with Ben Johnson for their head coach position,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

Patriots now have completed a virtual interview with Ben Johnson for their head coach position. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2025

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Who will make the first hire. Should be the Pats. No time to (waste),” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Johnson is likely either landing in New England or Chicago, though the Patriots are really interested in Mike Vrabel,” one fan added.

“can we just put a pin in the coaching carosel until after the Super Bowl? let these coaches finish out coaching their season and just wait to hire people until after the playoffs wrap up. instead we will see these shit teams just hire people like Adam Gase instead of waiting,” added another fan.

“Cool now let’s hire Vrabel and get this sham over so we can have the guy now please,” someone else wrote.

“Vrabel is going to be the coach. They need to stop dancing around it,” added one fan.

It’ll be interesting to see who New England decides to hire.