David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a rough season for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes still has faith in him heading into the playoffs.

After signing a new contract to become the highest-paid tight end in the league this offseason, Travis Kelce certainly has not played like up to that contract this season.

Kelce finished the regular season with the worst statistics of his entire career as a starter nearly across the board. Kelce had fewer yards per game, fewer yards per catch, fewer yards after catch, a shorter average depth of target, and fewer touchdowns this season than he has at any point in his career previously.

But as the Kansas City Chiefs begin their playoff run, Patrick Mahomes is still expecting big things from him.

During his press conference this week, Mahomes did not hold back his true thoughts on Kelce as he made it clear that he expects the star tight end to elevate his play for the playoffs, pointing out that he has done that in the past.

“I think the greats step up in the playoffs,” Mahomes said according to Pro Football Talk. “It’s just higher intensity and the best players and the best leaders step up and make the best plays. He’s done that and I expect the same from him going into this playoffs.”

The Chiefs begin their postseason run with a game against the Houston Texans in the divisional round this weekend.

We’ll have to see whether or not Kelce can perform better in that game than he has this season previously.