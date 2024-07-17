Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Typically when Patrick Mahomes comes to the Kansas City Chiefs training camp, he’s all business. But this year, it sounds like he’s planning to have a little bit of fun when he’s not putting in work on the field.

According to Jonah Morgan of Athlon Sports, Patrick Mahomes is bringing a television to camp with him for the first time in his entire career in order to keep up with coverage of the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris as well as do a little bit of gaming.

“The star field general is entering his eighth career training camp, and this will be the first time that he is bringing a television with him. He does this so he can keep up with everything that is happening in the sports world, as well as getting in some gaming,” Morgan wrote for Athlon Sports this week.

“The Paris Olympics begin on Friday, June 26, and Mahomes can’t help but keep up with all of the festivities. In addition to that, EA Sports College Football 25 just released, and it is the hottest game in the world at the moment.”

Mahomes has already established himself as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the history of the game this early in his career, so he’s earned the right to have a little bit of fun time during training camp.

[Athlon Sports]