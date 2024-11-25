Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With a win on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs maintain a tie for the best record in all of football on the season. But according to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, that doesn’t exactly mean things are sailing smoothly at the moment in Kansas City.

The Chiefs have found a way to get the job done in every game this season except for their loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. With a 10-1 record on the year, they sit in a great spot to potentially secure the top seed in the AFC.

However, if you were going to critique one thing about the Chiefs this season, it would be their inability to win all that convincingly, with a number of their wins coming down just a couple of plays.

Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers, who they were double-digit favorites over heading into the game, was no exception.

Patrick Mahomes was Patrick Mahomes down the stretch, leading the Chiefs down the field for a game-winning field goal as time expired to escape with the win. But it continues a troubling trend for the team, with just two of their ten wins this season coming by double digits.

Mahomes addressed this following the game, sending his teammates a clear message by saying that he would “love to win a game before the last play”.

“You want to have some blowouts,’’ Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “You want to be a little calmer in the fourth quarter. I’ve always said it can be a good thing as you get to the playoffs and later in the season, just knowing that you’ve been in those moments before and knowing how to kind of attack it. But I would love to win a game before the very last play.”

Like Mahomes said, winning some close games in the regular season is important. But winning too many games in dramatic fashion may be an indication that their success this year may be a bit fluky.

The Bills showed everyone that the Chiefs certainly have flaws last week. And unless those issues get solved, we may not see too many Chiefs blowouts in the foreseeable future.

