Patrick Mahomes is the biggest star in the NFL, and as such his family members have become famous as well, including his wife Brittany and brother Jackson.

Brittany has become an icon in her own right. Her sharp fashion sense is constantly turning heads and she’s even been thanked personally by former President Donald Trump.

Unfortunately, Jackson has had his fair share of struggles in the limelight. The younger Mahomes has received heaps of criticism for his behavior, both online and in public. With his brother’s reputation, nobody would be able to blame Patrick if he had to leave his brother behind in pursuit of greatness.

The Mahomes family has made the Mahomes Foundation Gala in Kansas City an annual event. Designed to support children’s charities within the Kansas City community, this year’s event was a massive success, with more than $1 million being donated, according to the Kansas City Star.

With the lives of children at stake, it’d be especially easy to forgive Patrick for distancing himself from Jackson.

But Patrick is the kind of guy to stay with his people through both thick and thin, and he’s letting his brother know that.

In a post shared to Instagram from Jackson Mahomes, it’s obvious Patrick hasn’t abandoned him despite his many public failings. The two are shown being photographed together and Jackson captioned the photo: “Keep doing great things bro.”

It’s great to see that the Mahomes family can stay connected even through turbulent times.