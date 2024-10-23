Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated, but things aren’t going as smoothly as the Chiefs would hope.

The offense has failed to reach the high-flying heights that fans have come to associate with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and celebrity tight end Travis Kelce. Now, thanks to an NFL insight, we have some further context on just how much of a grind this season has been for Mahomes and company.

“Patrick Mahomes has more INTs (8) than TDs (6) this season,” NFL expert Ari Merirov revealed on Twitter.

Fans reacted to the shocking statistics online.

“Baker Mayfiend has been the best QB in football this season but nobody mentions him for MVP discussion,” one fan acknowledged on Twitter.

“Mahomes hasn’t played at a high level since 2022,” one fan added.

“They keep saying just wait till Mahomes starts playing like an MVP again. Maybe this is just him now. They gotta be thankful for a great defense and bank on his ability to make plays at the end of the game,” one fan added.

“He wasn’t playing well week 1 when everyone was healthy… at what point to acknowledge that he’s not who he was,” one fan added.

“‘Makes you wonder…’ If Mahomes was really that good he’d be doing well no matter what the situation is. He’s product of the system. Overrated QB,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Mahomes can prove his doubters wrong or if he was overrated the entire time.