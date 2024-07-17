Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs may have won their second consecutive Super Bowl title last season, but Patrick Mahomes thinks the team needs to have an even greater intensity this season.

During his press conference ahead of the start of the team’s training camp this week, Patrick Mahomes had a pretty clear message for the Kansas City Chiefs about what he expects from them this season.

“You’ve got to come in with that same mentality you had the year before — even a higher intensity,” Mahomes said according to Pro Football Talk. “And even though we won the Super Bowl last year, we felt like we didn’t play our best football — especially offensively. So, it’s our goal to be better that way. And come in with that mentality every single day.”

The Chiefs have a chance to become the first team in the history of the league to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons. If they are going to become the first team ever to three-peat as champions, it’s clear that Mahomes thinks they’re going to need to be even better this season than they were last season.

We’ll have to see whether or not they can accomplish that goal.

[Pro Football Talk]