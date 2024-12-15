Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs kept things rolling with a convincing win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Unfortunately, the outlook for the holidays in Kansas City got a lot more grim.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes left the game with what was called a lower body injury. Now, one prominent league outlet is reporting on exactly what went down.

“Per source, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has a high-ankle sprain. He’s probably week-to-week. Chiefs play Saturday against Texans, then the following Wednesday against the Steelers.” reported Pro Football Talk after the game.

Per source, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has a high-ankle sprain. He's probably week-to-week. Chiefs play Saturday against Texans, then the following Wednesday against the Steelers. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 15, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“If the Bills and Steelers lose today, they can genuinely rest him anyways the next couple weeks,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Hopefully Patrick Mahomes will make a speedy recovery and be at his best very soon. Playoffs matter more. I was hoping Mahomes would play on Saturday vs. the Texans. It doesn’t appear like that will happen. The two teams may meet each other in the divisional round of the playoffs,” another fan added.

“They’re creating the excuses a week early,” one person wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if backup quarterback Carson Wentz can lead the Chiefs should Mahomes miss an extended amount of time.