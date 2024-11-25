Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are pacing the AFC as they look to secure the highly coveted first-round bye in the playoffs this season. As great as the season has gone for the Chiefs team, its individual stars have had a rougher go of things than they’ve become accustomed to over the years.

Tight end Travis Kelce has at points been a complete non-factor on the field. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has also struggled more than fans are used to this season, with a lot of his problems stemming from an uncharacteristically high number of interceptions thrown.

Now, Mahomes can add another issue to his list of grievances this season, according to one league insider.

“The NFL fined (Chiefs) QB Patrick Mahomes $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) as he celebrated a touchdown pass last week in Buffalo,” reported Tom Pelissero.

The NFL fined #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) as he celebrated a touchdown pass last week in Buffalo … pic.twitter.com/dXgnmYJSYp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2024

Fans reacted to the shocking news on social media.

“So in the US, we can have guns legally but cannot make simple gestures. What a joke,” one fan said on Twitter.

“My two year old saw him do that and started crying. Good on the NFL for working to keep that horrible violent imagery out of our living rooms,” one fan added sarcastically.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Surprising that they’re disciplining the golden boy of the NFL,” one fan added.

“I am not even a Chiefs fan but this is madness,” one fan added.

It’s commendable that the NFL wants to crack down on violent gestures, but this may have been too far.