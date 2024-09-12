Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, raised eyebrows in the NFL world in recent weeks by “liking” a positive Donald Trump-centric post on Instagram.

Donald Trump has even sent a clear message to the power couple, saying he hopes to see them at this year’s Super Bowl.

However, when asked this week, Mahomes declined to endorse either Trump or Kamala Harris, saying he has to work with teammates from every political background in the country.

“I’ve always said, I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate — either way,” Mahomes told reporters according to multiple media reports.

“I think my place is to get people registered [to vote], do their research and make their best decision for them and their family. Every time I get asked these questions, I’m going to refer back to that because I think that’s what makes America so great.”

Mahomes cited the diverse nature of his workplace as the reason for his lack of endorsement.

“Dating back, if you see my history, I’ve been running with people from every aspect of life and every background,” Mahomes said.

“I think the best thing about a football locker room, and kind of how I grew up in baseball locker rooms, is that people can come together and achieve a common goal,” said Mahomes. “I think that if we can do that as a nation, I think we can get the best out of each other. I think that is something I do every single day.

“When I hang out with other people I don’t think about political views,” he continued. “I think about how they treat people. And I was with a lot of great people this weekend.”

The NFL world was quick to react to the presidential decision:

I agree with him solely because it’s immensely stupid that celebrity endorsements of politicians mean anything. Like is there really someone waiting for Patrick Mahomes to tell them who to vote for lmao https://t.co/ZWcKnITV77 — anii 🦇 | Watching Gintama (@aniiTweets) September 12, 2024

I’m cool with this. Usually when you want people to register to vote that’s a tell. https://t.co/jGiaKzFn9U — Longtime Black Man Here (@groove_sdc) September 11, 2024

Good choice, buddy. Patrick Mahomes Says He Doesn't Want to 'Endorse a Candidate' After Brittany Reportedly Liked Donald Trump Post – People https://t.co/cdyoYzt6T6 — Ari 🇩🇴 (@arianamarie) September 11, 2024