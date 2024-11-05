Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

During Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Patrick Mahomes left the game with what appeared to be an ankle injury after one of his touchdown passes. After the game, he confirmed that it was indeed an ankle injury, and he admitted that it was a scary situation.

During his postgame press conference, Patrick Mahomes opened up a little bit about his “scary” injury as he revealed that it was the same ankle that landed him on the injury report this week.

“Definitely scary,” Mahomes said. “I think it hurt more, just because it’s the same ankle I rolled last week, so it scared me a little bit, but once I took a breath and calmed down a little bit, it ended up not being too bad. We went in there, got a re-spat and went back on the football field.”

Mahomes said he immediately started trying to convince head coach Andy Reid and the training staff that he was fine as he ran off the field.

“I was trying to run off the field and they were telling me not to. It’s just kind of the football mentality,” Mahomes said.

Reid initially planned to take Mahomes out of the game and insert backup quarterback Carson Wentz, but Mahomes wasn’t going to let that happen.

“He said it and I was like, ‘Come on. We’re not doing this,’” Mahomes said.

Ultimately, Mahomes did return to the game and helped lead the team to an overtime victory to keep their undefeated record alive.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

But it was indeed a scary moment for Chiefs fans and for Mahomes.

“You feel the pain, and that scares you,” Mahomes said.

[Pro Football Talk]