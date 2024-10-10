Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming up on their bye week of the NFL season, meaning the players don’t have a game to prep for.

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn’t seem to have gone too far from home in his free time. Mahomes was spotted at the Kansas City Royals postseason game against the Kansas City Royals. Mahomes is in the Royals’ ownership group, so it’s safe to say he’s a diehard fan.

https://x.com/SportsCenter/status/1844178877892956265

Still, that didn’t stop multiple fans online from sounding off on Mahomes’ presence at the game and the broadcast’s decision to show him.

“Royals probably cheating,” one fan said on Twitter after being confronted with Mahomes attending the game.

“Better hope the royals win the world series for KC cause the chiefs won’t be doing it,” someone else added.

“But he doesn’t have anything to do with baseball. Why are we wasting five seconds on him when there’s a perfectly good baseball game going on,” a fan added.

“I bet he’s the best fan who ever fanned at a baseball game. Can the MLB announcers fanboy over him like the NFL announcers do?” a fan said, mocking the way Mahomes is covered during the his NFL games by broadcasters.

It’s clear that the country is tired of having Mahomes and the Chiefs shoved in their faces at every turn. Hopefully, networks will start to take the hint.