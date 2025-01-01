Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As the Green Bay Packers prepare to make a potential playoff run, they’ll be without a key player on their defense.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that star cornerback Jaire Alexander underwent surgery to repair his torn PCL earlier this week. As a result, he’ll likely miss the remainder of the 2024 season, although it is possible he could return should Green Bay make the Super Bowl, which is scheduled for Feb. 9.

“As it turns out, Packers Pro Bowl CB Jaire Alexander underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday to alleviate his pain and swelling, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. “He could make it back for Super Bowl if Packers made it that far.”

A two-time second-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection, Alexander has been sidelined since first suffering the injury in the Packers’ Week 10 victory over the Chicago Bears. While there had been hope the Louisville product could return in time for the playoffs, his surgery likely means he’s played his final snap of the 2024 campaign.

Assuming that’s the case, it’s also fair to wonder whether the 2018 first-round pick has played his final game for Green Bay. While he still has two years remaining on the four-year, $84 million extension he signed with the Packers, there’s an out in his contract that could allow Green Bay to save $17.5 million by cutting him in the offseason.

Considering the Packers’ current salary cap situation, such a possibility may ultimately prove to be a likelihood. In the meantime, Green Bay will hope that the 27-year-old is able to return in time for what would be the Packers’ first Super Bowl appearance since the 2010 season.

